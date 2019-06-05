Strait Richmond Hospital ER Closed Wednesday; No Physician Available to Cover the Shift

The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital is again closing.

The emergency department at Strait Richmond Hospital closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday and

reopens at until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The NSHA states the closure is due a lack of physician coverage.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is asked to call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, residents are asked to contact a family doctor.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.