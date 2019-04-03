Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department Temporarily Closed

There’s a temporary closure of the Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department today.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will be closed from 7 o’clock this morning (Wednesday) until 8 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday). There’s no physician available to cover the shift.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.