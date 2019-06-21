Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department to be closed from Saturday morning to Monday Morning

The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of this weekend.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the ER will be closed from 7 o’clock Saturday morning until Monday at 8 a.m. There are no physicians available to cover the shifts at the department.

If you have urgent medical needs, call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness; or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone. For non-urgent care, call your family doctor.

For general health advice and information, call 811 a service offer 24 hours a day seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167,