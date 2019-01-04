Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department to be closed Saturday and Sunday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority today announced the Emergency Department at the Strait

Richmond Hospital will close at 7 a.m. on January 5 and not reopen until 8 a.m. on January 7.

The NSHA states the closures are due to the unavailability of physicians to cover the shifts.

People experiencing an emergency are advised to call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, please call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.