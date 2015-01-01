Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department To Be Closed This Weekend

The Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department will be closed this weekend.
Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the hospital’s ED will close at 5:30 this afternoon, and reopens at 8 a.m. Monday.
An ongoing closure of the Emergency Department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso continues. The department is expected to re-open Monday, November 13th at 12 p.m.
The Urgent Treatment Centre at Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck is open by appointment only for patients with unexpected non-life-threatening health concerns on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-ins. To book an appointment, call 902-295-2983.