Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department to have Several Temporary Closures This Week

The Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital has a couple of temporary closures this week.

The department closed at 7 Tuesday morning and is due to re-open at 8 a.m. Thursday. It will close again on Friday morning at 7 a.m. and reopens Monday, December 18th at 7:30 a.m. There will be another temporary closure on Wednesday, December 20th at 5 p.m., opening the following day, Thursday, December 21st at 8 a.m.

If you have urgent medical needs, call 911. For non-urgent care, call you family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167,