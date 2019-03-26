Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Room to Temporarily Close Two Times This Week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says there will be a closure of the Strait Richmond Hospital
emergency department from 7 a.m. on March 27 to 8 a.m. March 28. The ER will close again at 7 a.m. on March 30 until 8 a.m. on April 1.
The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage.
Anyone with urgent medical needs can call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.
For general health advice and information from a registered nurse, call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.