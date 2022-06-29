Strait2Ukraine community group hosting a Tunes and Spoons event

A local volunteer group is hosting a fundraiser with the money going to help support Ukrainians moving to the area.

Strait2Ukraine, a volunteer group out of Cape Breton, is hosting its first fundraising event, on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m.. The afternoon will feature Port Hood’s Mary Janet MacDonald hosting a Tunes and Wooden Spoons cooking show from the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, with Morgan Toney providing musical accompanyment.

A release from the group stated settling in Nova Scotia requires financial support, and community members from the Strait Area came together to fundraise for the cause.

Volunteer Brenda Cooper said the group formed back in March. She said they thought it would be a different kind of event for people to attend, noting Mary Janet MacDonald immediately agreed to take part. She said they don’t have a goal in mind in terms of fundraising, adding other upcoming events include a sticker campaign which will launch in a few days, and a merchandise auction in October.

Tickets are available from members on the committee or by e-transfer to strait2ukraine@gmail.com. Those looking for further information on how to help, or to contact a volunteer to purchase a ticket are asked email strait2ukraine@gmail.com or call 902-227-7574. Tickets are also on sale at Scotiabank, Port Hawkesbury.