Strang, McNeil says People not Respecting Physical Distancing Measures putting Lives at Risk

The province announced Nova Scotia has 310 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials identified seventeen new cases Monday.11 people are in hospital and 66 people are considered to be recovered. The province has also recorded its first death from the virus, a woman in her 70’s

from Cape Breton.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed more than 530 Nova Scotia tests on Monday, April 6 and is now operating 24-hours.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. The province has now removed travel as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

During his update, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang touched on the issue of community spread. He also pointed to the issue of some people not taking the matter seriously, noting grocery stores having full parking lots and people well within 6 feet of one another.

Strang said there are too many instances of people just not understanding the gravity of the

situation, and it is putting everyone at risk. He said at least 80 per cent of the population has to follow the public health measures or everyone’s work will be for nought and the province will have a disease spread that is unable to be managed and an overwhelmed health care system.

Strang pleaded with all Nova Scotians to come together and do what is necessary.

McNeil reiterated comments made earlier by cheif medical health officer Robert Strang about people needing to follow the health department mandated guidelines. He said they are also focusing on communities deemed to be hotspots, like Enfield. McNeil also brought up the fact some people are still hosting or attending parties.

These people, said the premier, are not only putting themselves at risk, but everyone in their community, some of whom work in health care.