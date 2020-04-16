Strang says Residents Need to Continue with Social Distancing and Staying Home as COVID-19 Pandemic Reaches Critical Point

Nova Scotia chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said the province remains at a critical point when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is important that residents continue

to stick with the strategy of social distancing and staying home unless necessary.

As far as local cases goes, the province is reporting 35 positive cases in the Northern zone, which includes Picotu County, and 42 in the Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. Province-wide, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were identified.