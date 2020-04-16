Strang says Residents Need to Continue with Social Distancing and Staying Home as COVID-19 Pandemic Reaches Critical Point

Nova Scotia chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said the province remains at a critical point when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is important that residents continue
to stick with the strategy of social distancing and staying home unless necessary.
As far as local cases goes, the province is reporting 35 positive cases in the Northern zone, which includes Picotu County, and 42 in the Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. Province-wide, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were identified.
The fact the province is not seeing significant impacts on the health care system, with nine people currently in hospital relating to the virus, is a good sign that what prople are doing is having an impact. With that said, Strang cautions there are weeks more of restrictions yet to come.
During the daily update, Premier Stephen McNeil fielded a number of questions relating to
covid 19 in nursing home and residential care facilities. The premier said he knows there are a lot of concerns about residents, noting he knows it’s hard for family members not being able to see their relaitives.
McNeil said residents are being tested to get ahead of the virus and the facilities are isolating those who are sick, and hospitalizing those in need. The premier added they are providing masks for frontline workers and checking their temperatures daily as well to make sure everyone is safe. Nursing homes have locked down for the sake of the residents, said the premier, but that doesn’t mean people should cut off all contact. McNeil encouraged people to call, wave though windows, and visit their loved ones virtually.