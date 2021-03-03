Strang Thanked Nova Scotians for getting Tested for COVID-19

Nova Scotians have answered the call to get tested for COVID-19. When case numbers were

rising last week, provincial officials urged residents to submit to a COVID-19 test, whether they had symptoms or not. The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, says Nova Scotians responded in large numbers in recent days.

Strang also thanked all health care workers and volunteers who were on hand to meet the demand for increased testing. Strang says it’s important that Nova Scotians include testing as part of COVID-19 precautions. He says if you’re not displaying symptoms but spend time with a lot of people you should get tested regularly. Also if you are feeling unwell, you should isolate and get tested as quickly as possible