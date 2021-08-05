Strang urges Nova Scotians Waiting for their Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine to move Their Appointments Up

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang had a simple message for Nova

Scotians in a COVID-19 briefing today; everyone who can should get fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, about 66 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated. Strang says Nova Scotia is at the top in Canada for vaccine coverage, but we are still not where we need to be.

Strang says in order to further reduce restrictions and to move to phase five of the province’s re-opening plan, at least 75 per cent of the population needs to be fully vaccinated.

Strang says if everyone who are currently booked for a second dose takes their vaccine, about 76 per cent of the population will be fully vaccinated, but many of the appointments Nova Scotians have stretch into the fall.

Strang says in order to reach its goal, about 35,000 Nova Scotians need to get their second shot in August. Strang says if those appointments aren’t moved up, COVID-19 restrictions may need to continue into September and beyond. Strang urges those who are eligible and waiting to get their second dose to move their appointment up.