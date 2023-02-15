There have been a couple of stray dogs roaming in the Murray Road area of Rocky Bay. One looks like a St. Bernard, the other a black lab.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County Council Honours Firefighters for Long Serv...8:22 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council recognized members of the St. Andrews and District Volunteer Fire Department and the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department members for their efforts with long service medals during a meeting on Tuesday night. Several members of both departments received recognition for 30 plus years of service, with Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron noting […]
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Council Remains ...8:16 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for the county of Antigonish said council remains confident in its decision to request consolidation with the Town of Antigonish. On Monday, Justice Frank Hoskins set a date of July 7 for Supreme Court hearing on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s decision to request special legislation to consolidate into one municipal […]
Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athlet...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]