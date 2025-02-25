Street Changes in Store for the Town of Pictou

There are some street changes coming to the town of Pictou, one of which is still in the public input stage.

Feedback on changing regulations to allow for Off Road Vehicles the use of the Jitney Trail into the downtown year round is being accepted online or through written submissions received until Thursday at Noon at Town Hall.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, council passed a motion to turn James Street between High & Church Streets one way southbound, due to concerns over the narrowness of the street and visibility issues because of the steep grade. New signs to reflect the change will be going up soon.