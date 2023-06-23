Street Line Painting Raised at Antigonish Town Council

Street line painting came up as a matter of concern during Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council.

Antigonish town councillor Diane Roberts brought the matter up, noting she heard questions from citizens on when the streets will be painted. Speaking on Thursday morning, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher explained council asked the public works department over the last number of years to look at what needed to be done to be able to complete the line painting, specifically markings for crosswalks and parking, in house.

This year, she said, public works has the capacity to do the work, adding there was some needed training time as well.

However, Boucher noted public works worked Wednesday night and finished off a lot of the needed painting on Main Street and the busiest parts of the town.