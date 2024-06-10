Listen Live

Jun 10, 2024

2024 STROLL THE MAIN STREET FAIR Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

Completed vendor application forms should be emailed to Lauren at contact@antigonishchamber.com or delivered to Room 124 in the Antigonish Town & County Library by June 21st, 2024.

All applications are pending approval from the Chamber office and prepayment of the vendor fee will be arranged once the application is approved. Please inquire about Chamber Member and Non-Profit Rates.
2024 Stroll the Main Street Fair Vendor Application Form
https://antigonishchamber.com/2024-stroll-the-main…/

Please contact Lauren at contact@antigonishchamber.com or (902) 863-6308 for more information.


