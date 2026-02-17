Student Leaders in Grades 8 to 12 in Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, and Inverness Counties to Meet for a Conference at St. FX University

Strait Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association is hosting a student leadership conference, titled ROYAL, February 21-22 at STFX University. The conference will bring in students for collaboration, and discussion on matters important to youth.

Taylor Boudreau-Richards, with the Strait Regional Cabinet public relations, said the Strait NSSSA includes students in Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, and Inverness counties. She said the conference is open to students from other regions as well. This year, the conference is also open to Grade 8 students, as well as Grades 9-12.

The weekend will include two keynote speakers, who will be announced soon, skill building workshops, and other activities.

The NSSSA is the provincial organization representing student leadership across the province.