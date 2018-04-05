Student Leadership Conference Coming to St. FX University in May
High school students from across the province will converge on the St. FX University campus next month for leadership training. It’s expected 200 to 300
(From Left) 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston, NSSSA Conference co-chairs Katelyn Libbus and Patty Wallace and Provincial Cabinet Media Relations Alex LeBlanc
students will attend the provincial conference of the Nova Scotia Secondary Students Association. The conference runs from May 17th to 20th. The registration deadline is April 20th.
Association spokesman Alex LeBlanc says this year’s theme is “Rise Up 2018”
LeBlanc says among the highlights of the conference are skill building sessions, where topics such as team work, goal setting and personal health are explored in small groups. Other activities include a talent show, dance, and a scavenger hunt.
Students can register for the conference by logging on to www.nsssa.ca
