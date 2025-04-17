Student On-Campus Poll for Federal Election Closes after Four Days of Voting; Turnout was Higher than Expected

The student on-campus poll at St. FX University for the April 28th federal election is now closed. The final of four days of voting at the St. FX poll at the Charles V. Keating Centre was yesterday. The on-campus poll was also open to the public, not just students. Elections Canada officials say they are very pleased with the turnout at the poll, exceeding their expectations. Numbers of voters at the poll steadily increased as word got out that it was available. Heightened interest in this election is also considered a factor for the larger turnout.
Advance polls will be open this weekend in both local ridings, Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish and Central Nova. Residents can cast ballots on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 pm. Details on where you can vote this weekend can be found on your voter information card that you received in the mail.
If you didn’t receive a voter information card, details on your local polling station can be found at the Elections Canada web site at www.elections.ca. You can also contact your local returning office.
The phone number for the main returning office for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in Port Hawkesbury is 1-866-204-7915.
The Central Nova returning office in New Glasgow can be reached at 1-866-204-8047.