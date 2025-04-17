Student On-Campus Poll for Federal Election Closes after Four Days of Voting; Turnout was Higher than Expected

Advance polls will be open this weekend in both local ridings, Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish and Central Nova. Residents can cast ballots on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 pm. Details on where you can vote this weekend can be found on your voter information card that you received in the mail.

The phone number for the main returning office for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in Port Hawkesbury is 1-866-204-7915.

The Central Nova returning office in New Glasgow can be reached at 1-866-204-8047.