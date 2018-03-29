Student Research Day at St. FX attracts a Record Number of Projects in 16th Year

It’s a record year for student research at St. FX. The university held it’s 16th annual Student Research Day last night. The students presented nine oral and 92 poster presentations from 17 different departments from Science, Arts and Business.

One of the students at the research day was Emma MacDonald, a fourth year Sociology student in the honours program. She called research “Participating in Vitality: All Our Relations”. She looked at the connection and interaction of older people, especially those living in long term care, nature and their well being, and possible health benefits. MacDonald says there’s a lot research on the benefits of nature-based programming on children, but not much on older adults, and she wanted to explore this. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/MACDONALD-4.mp3

The research compiled by another student Rachel Allan, a fourth year honours business and economics student, was a rather timely topic, “The legal status of marijuana relative to crime rates in society”. She looked at several jurisdictions in the United States where medical marijuana is permitted and where recreational pot use is legal or has been decriminalized. Based on her research she found crime rates decreased and expects the same will happen here.

She says a key will be the price of the legal recreational pot in order to reduce the influence of the black market. She says hopefully with increased accessibility, Canadians will learn to use the drug responsibly.