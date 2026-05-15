Students and New Nova Scotians to receive $10 Vouchers to Farmers’ Markets under the Nova Scotia Loyal Program

Students and new Nova Scotians are set to receive $10 vouchers to farmers’ markets again this year as part of the return of the Nova Scotia Loyal program.

This month, students from pre-primary to Grade 12 will receive the voucher s, provided through the Nova Scotia Loyal Farmers’ Market Voucher Program. Post-secondary students will receive theirs in the fall, and the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and YREACH (a YMCA support program) will distribute voucher s to newcomers throughout the year.

Voucher s can be redeemed at participating Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia locations. This year, about 215,500 voucher s will be provided. The initiative also supports local businesses by driving traffic to markets and increasing sales for vendors.

The 2026 voucher s are valid until December 31.