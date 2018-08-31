Students at St. FX, Acadia, Mount Allison and Bishop’s Universities to Study the Concept of Time

Students at four universities will have the chance to study time from different points of view this fall.

The Maple League Universities, which includes StFX, announced a new course involving professors from different courses and different universities looking at the concept of time.

Dr. Michael Cardinal-Aucoin, a biology professor at StFX, said the program will be offered at all four Maple League universities, including Acadia, Bishop’s, and Mount Allison and be taught by professors in music, physics, and religion departments from those schools. Cardinal-Aucoin said the professors, including himself, will approach time from the perspectives of their respective disciplines.

A release from StFX stated students in the course will attend classes via videoconference and in person throughout the Fall semester, with classes divided into disciplinary blocks. Each block will feature one professor looking at what time means in their field of expertise.