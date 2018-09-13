Students encouraged to Wear Pink for Stand Up Against Bullying Day

Pink is going to be a popular colour today.

All Strait Regional Centre for Education schools will participate in this year’s Stand Up Against Bullying Day today. Sharon MacCuspic, director of programs and student services with the SRCE, said students and teachers are encouraged to wear pink and participate in various events at their schools.

MacCuspic said bullying is always a concern, adding they recognize it is a community issue that extends beyond the classroom.

Educators recognize the need for good mental health and pro-social skill development as they are keys to learning, said MacCuspic. Aside from the day itself, she said there are a number of school-wide approaches at all grades to nurture positive relationships throughout the school year.