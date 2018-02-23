Students Group submits suggestions for Nova Scotia Budget
The St.FX Students Union President and Students Nova Scotia Chair says that a pre budget submission has been sent to the provincial government requesting
St. FX Students Union President Annie Sirois
funding for a number of grass roots projects. Annie Sirois says that the ask for the 2018-19 budget come back to essential services that are lacking at universities and colleges around the province:
Sirois says that it may take awhile to see what funding may be coming as a result of Students Nova Scotia ask, but she’s hopeful to see some change come forward. Last year, Sirois says an ask was put forward toward student loan forgiveness, which was approved this month.