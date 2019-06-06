Students Present Petition to New Glasgow Town Council

New Glasgow Town Council has accepted a petition from some its younger citizens. At it’s

Committee of the Whole Meeting Tuesday, Willow and Skye VanLith and Bria Campbell, students from the second and third grade at A.G. Bailee Elementary School presented Town Council with a petition to join the fight against climate change. The petition suggests council cut down on plastic by using paper or reusable bags as an alternative to plastic bags; and convert the power plant from coal to renewable energy such as wind, solar and tidal power. It also recommends encouraging residents to cut down on driving and building more biking and walking trails.

Town officials, in response, reported on some of their initiatives. The town is a member of the Partners for Climate Protection program, a network of Canadian municipalities committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and acting on climate change. The town is also hiring a Climate Change Coordinator, after receiving a two year commitment of funding for 80 per cent of the cost from the federal government. The coordinator’s primary role will be to update and implement the Town’s Climate Adaptation Plan.