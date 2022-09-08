Students Return to St. FX University for Fall Semester

There was excitement and energy on the St. FX University campus, as students returned for the

fall semester.

More than 1,000 first-year students began arriving last Friday.

Classes began on Tuesday.

St. FX President Andy Hakin expects between 900 and 1,000 students will be graduating from the school at the conclusion of the academic year.

Hakin says COVID-19 protocols are more relaxed this year.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations, Hakin says there’s no set policy, but they recommend students have the two primary doses and at least one booster dose. If a fourth dose is available, Hakin says it is recommended students get it.

Also if you are feeling unwell or have tested positive for COVID-19, stay home; students and staff will be supported.