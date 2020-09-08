Students to notice a number of changes as St. FX University prepares for the Resumption of Classes

St. FX University will look quite different to students when they begin classes next week.

University President Andy Hakin says many measures are in place to keep students safe, including physical distancing, changes in lecture halls and restrictions on social activities and traffic movements.

However, Hakin says there will be a lot going on where students can become engaged, the educational experience will be solid and the social experience will be good as well. About 70 per cent of classes will be offered in lecture halls and 30 per cent on line.