Students to Soon Begin Summer Jobs

With the university winter terms ending, students will soon be looking for work the summer. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says one initiative that will help students find work is the Canada Summer Jobs program. It offers wage subsidies to employers from not-for-profit organizations, governments, and local businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees.

Fraser says it’s a program that benefited him when he was a St. FX student, working in recreation jobs over the summer, partially funded by this program.

Fraser suggests to students to keep their eyes open for jobs funded by Canada Summer Jobs. A number of employers in Central Nova have been approved for funding.