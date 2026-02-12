Study Shows Agriculture contributes $906 million to Nova Scotia’s Economy

The Nova Scotia Agriculture Federation and the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture recently released the findings of an economic impact study looking at the agriculture industry in the province. The study shows agriculture contributes $906 million to the province’s economy with supporting nearly 50,000 people and helping a broader agri-food sector worth over $7 billion globally.

Federation president and Antigonish County resident Alicia King noted Statistics Canada data released last summer painted a stark picture for the industry. She said the federation and the agriculture department jointly worked on the study, noting both parties wanted to see the value and impact of the industry on the province.

A full summary and comprehensive reports are available online.

Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Agriculture led the economic analysis with project management support from Barrington Consulting Group.