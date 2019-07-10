Study Underway in Antigonish Town and County on a Flexible Labour Pool

in Antigonish Town and County of implementing an innovative model for workers and local businesses. It’s called a Flexible Labour Pool; part-time employees could work for several businesses at a time, while allowing companies to operate at full capacity. The St. FX Extension Department’s Centre for Employment Innovation is studying the feasibilityin Antigonish Town and County of implementing an innovative model for workers and local businesses. It’s called a Flexible Labour Pool; part-time employees could work for several businesses at a time, while allowing companies to operate at full capacity.

A research intern with the Centre for Employment Innovation, Jessie Doyle says the Labour Pool is being explored for several reasons.

A co-owner of Tony’s Meats, Lenita Hanson says it’s an idea worth exploring.

Focus group discussions have been organized for later this month. They will be held at the Peoples’ Place Library’s Community Room in Antigonish on July 22nd and 29th at 10:30 a.m., July 24th at the St. Andrews Community Centre at one, and at 2 p.m. on July 26th at the Heatherton Community Centre and the 28th at the Mini-Trail Community Centre in Lakevale.

If you like more information on the study or about the focus groups, email cei@stfx.ca.