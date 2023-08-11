Submissions of Interest Invited for a New Commissioned Art Work in Antigonish

The Town of Antigonish and Antigonish Culture alive are asking for submissions of interest for a

new public art commission. The town’s web site states it is a province wide competition and an opportunity to create public artwork that will elevate Antigonish and its growth as a cultural hub within Northeastern Nova Scotia.

Amberlee Boulton, a member of ACA board of directors, said with Arts & Health Antigonish turning 10 this year, they are looking for themes reflecting art, heath, and community. The selected work will be unveiled during the Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival, September 15th and 16th.

The organizers are encouraging proposals by artists or artists-teams who have experience with large scale works, as well as technical skills needed to provide the work in the proper digital format. Artists will be selected by a jury of representatives of the Town, ACA, AHA, and local arts professionals.

Deadline for submissions is August 14, though Boulton said there is a little bit of wiggle room as the jury isn’t meeting until a week later. Those looking for more information can visit the town hall section of Town of Antigonish Web site and find the town mural/photo project under the projects and initiatives section.