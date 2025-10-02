Suicide Loss Support Group Hosts Monthly Meetings in Antigonish

A suicide loss support group for people who lost someone to suicide is hosting monthly meetings in Antigonish.

Natasha Brubaker, a priest at St. Paul’s Anglican Church and founder of the group, arrived in the area around three years ago and had started similar groups at previous churches where she worked. After making some calls, she started the group with Marie Meagher who was a co-facilitator at the meetings.

Last year, the Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board offered $3,000 to the group to help offer the sessions, which take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Brubaker said the money will helped offset some of the basic costs of keeping the meetings going.

Brubaker said the group is an opportunity to talk about how traumatic loss and grief work, to talk about the experience after losing someone to suicide, and to give people the space to talk about what’s in their hearts in a safe and supportive environment. She said it’s been a wonderful group, noting participants told her it has been very helpful.