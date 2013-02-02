Summer Cruiser Job Application 2024

It’s that time of year again, we’re looking for our next summer cruiser. Be a part of a great team, reporting on lots of events.

You’ll be taking in festivals, BBQ’s, community events, and so much more. You’ll get to drive around northeastern Nova Scotia, Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough counties, and parts of Cape Breton Island.

If you’d like to be a part of our team and having a blast all summer, please fill out the information with the link below.

We’ll be looking for our Summer Cruiser to start in mid June. Weekend availability is a must, after all, that’s when all the fun is.