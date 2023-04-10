Summer Cruiser Position 2023

You could be driving all summer to great community events, sporting events, races etc.

We have the spot for you, with lots of fresh air, and cool places to visit.

You must be over 19, have a valid drivers lisence, have a great personality, be a wiz at social media, just to name a few.

Some of the things you’d be responsible for include, covering events for 989 XFM, calling in reports, enjoying the fresh air, be in lots of parades, and love to hand out treats.

We’d love to have you as our next 989 XFM Summer Cruiser.

Apply at the link below: