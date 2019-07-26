Summer Fest is on its way

With Nova Scotia Summer Fest a month away, event organizer and executive director Ray Mattie says they are at a 9.5 out of 10 when it comes to having everything in place for the event.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is set for Keppoch Mountain on August 23 and 24th. Among those slated to take the stage include Great Big Sea frontman Allan Doyle, Nova Scotia hip hop artist Classified, fiddler Anna Ludlow, Cassie and Maggie, and Christine Campbell. The event will also include local seafood, camping, and eco-tourism experiences.

Mattie said the major details are taken care of and now it is a matter of putting all of the puzzle pieces together. He said everything is on track and on schedule, adding there are some new items set to take place at Summer Fest including biking and disc golf.

Previously when asked about what kind of crowd he expects, Mattie said 3,500 to 4,000 was a reasonable estimate based on the acts and ticket prices.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is a non-profit association and the funds raised from the event will be used to start summer music camps starting in August, 2020. East Coast Credit Union is a presenting partner in the event.