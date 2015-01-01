Summer Production “New In Town” Featuring New Canadians from Antigonish Town and County returns as a Radio Play

The Arts Health Antigonish production, “New in Town”, which played to local audiences this summer returns tonight (Wednesday) as a radio play.

The production, created by Laura Teasdale and Justin Gregg, featured the stories of a group of new Canadians to Antigonish Town and County. The show was supported by 989XFM.

Teasdale says the radio play, airing tonight at 7 on 989XFM, is shorter and focuses on the experiences of the newcomers.

Teasdale hopes tonight’s will introduce the newcomers to an additional audience who didn’t see the show this summer. A video on the summer production can be found on the Arts Health Antigonish web site.

Teasdale says the cast of “New in Town” will also be featured in an upcoming podcast by Pier 21, Canada’s Immigration Museum.