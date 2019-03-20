Summer vacations on Hold for Nurses in Two Guysborough County Hospitals

Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia Health Authority sent a letter to nurses at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital and the Eastern Memorial Hospital stating the authority isn’t able to approve any summer vacation requests at this time.

Greg Boone, spokesperson for the NSHA, said the authority is required to let nurses know about the status of their vacation requests by March 15 under the current agreement between the NSHA and the nurses’s union. He said they are working to approve vacation schedules as soon as possible.

Boone said the authority is actively recruiting for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for both hospitals.