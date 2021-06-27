Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The New Glasgow Regional Police seeks the public's help as they investigate vandalism to cars in the town this weekend. http://bit.ly/2Stkuq8
New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Damage to Cars in th...1:33 pm | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a rash of vandalism in the town where car exteriors were scratched. Police say the incidents occurred in the areas of Elm Street and Abercrombie Road. Officers say the incidents took place sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police have received about 20 complaints, causing […]
Nova Scotia Identifies Three New Cases of COVID-191:21 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has three new cases of COVID-19. There are also seven recoveries. Two of the new infections are in Central Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. The other is in Eastern Zone and is under investigation. There are 58 active cases of the virus, two people are in hospital. On Saturday, […]
Sports Roundup – June 27 *UPDATED 9:05 AM*6:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Congratulations to Mike Tate of Heatherton, who won gold in the men’s 5000m at the Canadian Olympic Track & Field trials in Montreal on Saturday night. Many local players were chosen in this weekend’s Q League Draft. From Antigonish: Tyler Peddle, Tully Grant, Leyton Stewart, Jack Milner, Kevin Walker, and Ray MacKinnon. From […]