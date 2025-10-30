Superintendent MIke Ingles Appointed Officer-In-Charge of RCMP’s Northeast Nova District

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Northeast Nova District has a new Officer-in-Charge.

The federal force has appointed Supintendent Mike Ingles to the post. Ingles has some experience with the position, having served as acting Officer-in-Charge since last year, overseeing all RCMP operations in the area.

His first posting in Nova Scotia was back in 2021, as Operations Officer for Northeast Nova.

Ingles has held several postings across the country, including criminal operations, traffic services, detachment policing in British Columbia, as well as in the National Labour Relations Program.

Ingles and his wife live in Antigonish. Their two adult children also reside in Nova Scotia.