Supreme Court Family Division Justice Lawrence O’Neil moves to Part-Time Status

Justice Lawrence O’Neil has elected part-time status and has stepped back from his responsibilities helping to administer the Family Division of the Supreme Court.

O’Neil is a graduate of Saint Francis Xavier University and Dalhousie Law School. He also completed a year of graduate studies in law at the University of Alberta. He was admitted to the Nova Scotia bar in 1979 and to the Ontario Law Society in 1992.

He was first appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2007 and Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Family Division) in 2011. Justice O’Neil has presided primarily in Halifax, as well as Port Hawkesbury and Sydney, and will continue hearing family law cases across the province, as needed, until his full retirement.

O’Neil’s move to part-time creates a vacancy in the Supreme Court Family Division, bringing the total number of vacancies in that court to four.