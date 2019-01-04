Surgeon Resigns from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Hospital in Antigonish. Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray an Antigonish native, who had raised concerns of work-life balance for surgeons at St. Martha’s has recently stepped down. MacGillivray also worked several days a month at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority is now recruiting for a surgeon at St. Martha’s RegionalHospital in Antigonish. Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray an Antigonish native, who had raised concerns of work-life balance for surgeons at St. Martha’s has recently stepped down. MacGillivray also worked several days a month at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority Spokesperson Greg Boone acknowleges there have been discussions between MacGillivrary and administrators on the issue of work-life balance, but didn’t get into specifics.

With the resignation of Dr. MacGillivray there are now two full-time surgeons at St. Martha’s Hospital.