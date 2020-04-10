Surgical Services Returns to Aberdeen Hospital on Saturday

Surgical Services at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow will reopen on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. This will include the resumption urgent and emergency general surgery, orthopedic surgery and gynelogical/obstetrical cases, including routine delivery care and C-Sections.

Surgery was closed temporarily on April 2nd after a hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19. Occupational Health and Safety worked closely with Infection Prevention and Control to identify possible staff and patient contacts. As a result, a number of staff and physicians were advised to self-isolate and have undergone testing. There was no direct patient contact. Close monitoring has concluded that staff and physicians are COVID negative and safe to return to work.