Survey of Westville Residents show they want The Town to Address the Deer Problem in the Community

A survey commissioned by Westville Town Council shows that citizens want something done about the deer population in town.

316 responses to the survey were received, with eighty percent feeling deer are a problem. Seventy-nine percent support a by-law that bans feeding deer, but at the same time only fifty-six percent support allocating funds and extra resources to the problem.

Council has asked town staff to draft a deer bylaw that will go through the usual procedure of two readings and a public hearing – first reading is expected at November’s meeting of council.