Susan Crocker Presides over Final Convocation as Chancellor
Posted at 10:51 am on May 7, 2018 | Filed Under: News
St. FX University will have soon have a new Chancellor. Susan Crocker became the first lay person and the first woman to assume the role when she was
StFX President Dr. Kent MacDonald, Honourary degree recipient Dr. Lino Saputo, StFX Chancellor Dr. Susan Crocker at St. FX Convocation
appointed three years ago. Prior to that the Bishop of Antigonish served as the university’s Chancellor. Word that Crocker’s term is winding down was revealed during a speech by University President Kent MacDonald at Spring Convocation yesterday.
Prior to her appointment, Crocker had a 10 year association with St. FX including serving on the university’s board of governors and chaired the Coady Institute’s Advisory Committee. She received an honourary degree from St. FX in 2012.