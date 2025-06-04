Sustainable Provincial Funding for Regional Libraries Raised at Port Hawkesbury Town Council

Port Hawkesbury Town Council will consider a motion at its final meeting before the summer pushing for sustainable provincial funding for regional libraries.

Following a virtual presentation by Eastern Counties Regional Library CEO Laura Emery at last night’s monthly public meeting, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie introduced a motion to have the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities lobby for a long-term provincial funding formula for libraries.

MacQuarrie noted that ECRL staff are not fairly compensated for the increasing number of books and other materials that come and go through branches.

Emery said on average, the ECRL ships or takes in 4,000-6,000 items each month, noting they are coming in at an “unprecedented rate,” which is “very wearing” on its current staff.

In response to questions from Town Councillors Todd Barrett and Paula Hart about digital services, Emery said they are successful but costly.

The ECRL CEO said the five-year funding agreement from the provincial government expired on March 31, and since then, libraries across Nova Scotia are maintaining their budgets through relief grants.

According to the findings of a committee of library CEOs, municipal councillors, and others, Emery said the salaries of library employees across Nova Scotia are below the national average.

To maintain services and avoid cuts, Emery said the ECRL might have to tap into its operating reserves which were originally set aside for a new vehicle. She said the ECRL also has issues with some buildings.

Although services will remain intact in the 2025-2026 budget year, Emery said now is the time for municipalities to lobby the province for long-term, sustainable funding.