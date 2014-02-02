SWEB Development Hosting Public Engagement Session on Wind Energy Projects

SWEB Development is hosting a public engagement session for their Yellow Birch and Sugar Maple wind energy projects next week at the St. Joseph`s Lakeside Community Centre.

An email from SWEB development director Jason Parise stated the company held four engagement sessions on the Weavers Mountain Wind Energy project which borders these projects. He noted the session will provide an opportunity for various stakeholders and community members to meet the project team, learn more about the projects and associated benefits, and to ask questions, as well as provide feedback.

The email states the projects are being considered for submission the Nova Scotia Green Choice Program which allows large energy consumers or buyers to purchase up to 100 per cent of their electricity use from local renewable energy sources.

Parise stated these projects will contribute directly and indirectly to the local and provincial economies and will provide benefits to the local community and First Nation communities.

Additional public engagement sessions and other means of stakeholder engagement will follow throughout the project’s various phases. The engagement session is set to run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.