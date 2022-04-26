Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville

Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to make the Canada Games Complex a hub for girls hockey. Since the closure of the Canada Games Complex, demand for rink access has outstripped supply, making it difficult to accommodate the sharp increase in participation in girls hockey.

Other communities in the running for Kraft Hockeyville include Princeton, British Columbia; Douro-Dummer, Ontario and Saint-Jean Sur-Richelieu, Quebec. The winner will have the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and receive $25,000 for arena upgrades. The winner of Hockeyville will be announced May 7th.