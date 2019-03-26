Synishin Resigns as Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance Bulldogs Head Coach

The Bulldogs are looking for a new head coach.

Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Bulldogs head coach David Synishin has stepped down. Bulldogs GM Gerry Marangoni said the organization is sad to see Synishin step down, adding Synishin is a phenomenal coach and the program benefitted from his experience and expertise.

Synishin said the reason he is stepping down is work related.

Synishin said he is appreciative for the opportunity of coaching the Bulldogs over the last two years, adding it was a lot of fun and he met and worked with a lot of great people.

Marangoni said the search for a new coach begins immediately