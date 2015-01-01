Syria Antigonish Families Embrace officials pleased with Recent Fund-Raiser

A major fund-raiser for Syria Antigonish Families Embrace has been declared a success.

SAFE had a month-long campaign from September 20th to October 20th. An anonymous donor agreed to match all contributions during that period up to a maximum of $20,000.

Board Chair Mark Ballard says it raised $19,300. With the matching donor amount, that raises the total to more than $38,000.

Ballard says it is important to note that the local community is making a difference to help those in dire situations. He says coming to Canada for these families makes a huge difference in their lives.