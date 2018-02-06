Syrian Refugee Thanks Antigonish Area residents for Assisting his Family in their Transition to Life in Canada

A Syrian refuguee wants to say thank-you to the people of Antigonish Town and County in helping his family adjust to their new life in Canada. Ali Al Shalawi and his wife and four children arrived in Antigonish in November, 2016.

Al Shalawi says the local community group Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace gave a lots of assistance in helping his family make the transition to living in a new country.

Al Shalawi says he’s made many friends since moving to the area, and his children are happy at school. Al Shalawi has a small stone cutting factory and is also a janitor at a local school.